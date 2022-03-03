Oil and Gas shares rise

Oil and Gas stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index rising 362.78 points or 2.07% at 17861.11 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 5.44%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (up 5%),Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (up 3.3%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (up 2.86%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (up 1.56%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GAIL (India) Ltd (up 1.28%), Petronet LNG Ltd (up 0.42%), Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.15%), and Indraprastha Gas Ltd (up 0.15%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 2.2%), moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.44 or 0.31% at 55643.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.35 points or 0.29% at 16653.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 263.94 points or 0.99% at 26895.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.03 points or 0.59% at 8176.87.

On BSE,2329 shares were trading in green, 506 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

