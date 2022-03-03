Power stocks edge higher

Power stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Power index increasing 89.97 points or 2.3% at 3997.67 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 5%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.48%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.19%),Siemens Ltd (up 2.04%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.68%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Tata Power Company Ltd (up 1.44%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.29%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.21%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.8%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.58%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 174.44 or 0.31% at 55643.34.

The Nifty 50 index was up 47.35 points or 0.29% at 16653.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 263.94 points or 0.99% at 26895.27.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 48.03 points or 0.59% at 8176.87.

On BSE,2329 shares were trading in green, 506 were trading in red and 79 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)