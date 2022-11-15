Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2022 quarter

-

Sales rise 145.71% to Rs 0.86 croreNet profit of Tarini Enterprises rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 145.71% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.860.35 146 OPM %13.9514.29 -PBDT0.120.05 140 PBT0.120.05 140 NP0.090.04 125
