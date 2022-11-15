Tarini Enterprises standalone net profit rises 125.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 145.71% to Rs 0.86 crore

Net profit of Tarini Enterprises rose 125.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 145.71% to Rs 0.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.860.3513.9514.290.120.050.120.050.090.04

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)