Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 439.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 32.16 crore

Net profit of Tarmat rose 439.53% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 32.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.1633.68 -5 OPM %-3.734.45 -PBDT2.441.14 114 PBT2.150.91 136 NP4.640.86 440

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:21 IST

