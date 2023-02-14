Tarmat consolidated net profit rises 439.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 4.51% to Rs 32.16 crore

Net profit of Tarmat rose 439.53% to Rs 4.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 4.51% to Rs 32.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 33.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.32.1633.68-3.734.452.441.142.150.914.640.86

