JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 55.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 27.31% to Rs 6.84 crore

Net profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 55.69% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.31% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.849.41 -27 OPM %17.4021.25 -PBDT1.122.27 -51 PBT0.992.14 -54 NP0.741.67 -56

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU