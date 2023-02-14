Joindre Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 55.69% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales decline 27.31% to Rs 6.84 croreNet profit of Joindre Capital Services declined 55.69% to Rs 0.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 1.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 27.31% to Rs 6.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 9.41 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales6.849.41 -27 OPM %17.4021.25 -PBDT1.122.27 -51 PBT0.992.14 -54 NP0.741.67 -56
