Latent View Analytics, Union Bank of India, IEX in focus

Shares of data analytics company Latent View Analytics will be listed at the stock exchanges today, November 23, 2021. The issue price was Rs 197 per share.
Union Bank of India has allotted Unsecured, Subordinated, Non -Convertible, Taxable, Perpetual, Fully Paid-Up Basel III Compliant Additional Tier- 1 Bonds in the nature of Debentures eligible for inclusion in Tier 1 Capital (Bonds) Series XXXII aggregating to Rs. 2000 crore on November 22, 2021.
Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) announced the resumption in the trading of Renewable Energy Certificates (REC) with effect from 24 November 2021, after a gap of almost 16 months. The last REC trade session took place in June 2020.
Triveni Engineering & Industries announced signing of a 10-year business agreement with GEAE Technology USA to locally manufacture the LM2500 gas turbine base and enclosure.
The Indian Navy has commissioned the first ship of project 15B Class Destroyer i.e. (Vishakhapatnam) built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.
Quess Corp has increased its stake in Taskmo from 36.58% to 49% by investing approx. Rs. 4 crore.
Zen Technologies has signed an export contract worth Rs 35 crore with one of its important Middle East customers.
