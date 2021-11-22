Tata Communications launches GlobalRapide service

-
To deliver cloud-driven, smart, efficient and secure unified communications experiences for global enterprisesTata Communications announced the launch of Tata Communications GlobalRapide, an end-to-end managed unified communications as a service (UCaaS) to enable enterprises deliver digitally advanced, sophisticated, and intelligent collaboration experiences to employees. With this new service, Tata Communications becomes a one-stop-shop to address all digital-first, cloud-first unified communications requirements of global businesses.
Tata Communications GlobalRapide helps enterprises with identifying the right collaboration platforms, simplified migration, robust enterprise-grade communications management, and endto-end visibility, monitoring, and reporting of the collaboration solutions. Augmented with SaaS (Software as a Service) platform-based strategy, training, and insights capabilities, the service provides businesses with usage analysis of their collaboration tools, maximising the service adoption. With this addition, Tata Communications suite of cloud-based, secure collaboration solutions now enables enterprises to unlock the full potential of their digital collaboration strategy with better visibility and control of their unified communications infrastructure.
