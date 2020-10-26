Tata Communications Ltd Spikes 5%

Tata Communications Ltd has added 17.77% over last one month compared to 0.61% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.6% rise in the SENSEX

Tata Communications Ltd rose 5% today to trade at Rs 966.4. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.86% to quote at 1083.34. The index is up 0.61 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 4.95% and Reliance Communications Ltd added 4.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 17.78 % over last one year compared to the 3.45% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Communications Ltd has added 17.77% over last one month compared to 0.61% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.6% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4461 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12372 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 966.4 on 26 Oct 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 205.7 on 19 Mar 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)