Huhtamaki PPL Q2 net profit jumps 16% to Rs 36.88 cr

Huhtamaki PPL reported 15.6% increase in net profit to Rs 36.88 crore on 5.5% rise in total revenue from operation to Rs 685.90 crore in Q2 FY21 over Q2 FY20.
Total expense in the second quarter increased by 4.1% to Rs 639.17 crore as compared to Rs 613.95 crore in the same period last year.
Profit before tax (PBT) in Q2 September 2020 stood at Rs 49.61 crore, up by 26.7% from Rs 39.17 crore in Q2 September 2019. Current tax expense rose by 80.5% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 13.86 crore during the quarter.
Huhtamaki PPL is a provider of primary consumer packaging & decorative labelling solutions in India, and part of Huhtamaki Oyj, a Finnish-based global food packaging major.
The scrip rose 3.37% to Rs 308.70 on Friday. On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has gained 25.33% while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 1.38% during the same period.
