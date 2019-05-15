JUST IN
Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail approves fund raising via NCDs up to Rs 1250 cr

The Board of Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail at its meeting held on 15 May 2019 has approved issuance and allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures of upto Rs 1,250 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, from time to time, subject to the approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 12th Annual General Meeting.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 16:39 IST

