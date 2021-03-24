Bombay Burmah to raise Rs 125 via NCD issue

Bombay Burmah Trading Corporation announced that the Committee of the Board of Directors of the Corporation ('Committee') has approved an issue of 12,500 Principal Protected -Senior, Secured, Listed, Rated, Market Linked Redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs. 1 lakh each aggregating Rs 125 crore on private placement basis.

Further, the Committee has decided to not proceed with the issue of Secured, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) of upto Rs. 40 crore.

