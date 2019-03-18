JUST IN
Volumes soar at Gayatri Projects Ltd counter
Board of White Organic Agro approves diversification into organic seed research, development & marketing

At meeting held on 18 March 2019

The Board of White Organic Agro at its meeting held on 18 March 2019 has approved entering into seeds research, seeds development and seeds marketing business, which would be very helpful for the future growth prospect of the company. Initially the company will invest Rs 5 crore in the new vertical of organic seeds research, development and marketing.

First Published: Mon, March 18 2019. 14:44 IST

