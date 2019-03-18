Board of White Organic Agro approves diversification into organic seed research, development & marketing

-
-
At meeting held on 18 March 2019The Board of White Organic Agro at its meeting held on 18 March 2019 has approved entering into seeds research, seeds development and seeds marketing business, which would be very helpful for the future growth prospect of the company. Initially the company will invest Rs 5 crore in the new vertical of organic seeds research, development and marketing.
