Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3511.45, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.78% in last one year as compared to a 30.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.59% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3511.45, up 1.87% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 17129.5. The Sensex is at 57554.28, up 0.78%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has risen around 1.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34606.1, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3514.8, up 1.77% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 28.78% in last one year as compared to a 30.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 57.59% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 35.56 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

