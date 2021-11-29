BEML Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Bharat Dynamics Ltd, Raymond Ltd, Morepen Laboratories Ltd and Elgi Equipments Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 29 November 2021.

BEML Ltd soared 14.08% to Rs 1890.3 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 69062 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15981 shares in the past one month.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd surged 10.77% to Rs 428.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34837 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20473 shares in the past one month.

Raymond Ltd spiked 9.21% to Rs 650.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Morepen Laboratories Ltd gained 7.52% to Rs 54.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.04 lakh shares in the past one month.

Elgi Equipments Ltd added 7.26% to Rs 277.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 34183 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70610 shares in the past one month.

