Tata Consultancy Services Ltd Slips 2.4%, S&P BSE Tech index Shed 1.16%

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 1.6% over last one month compared to 3.59% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 2.82% drop in the SENSEX

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell 2.4% today to trade at Rs 3240. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 1.16% to quote at 13282.34. The index is down 3.59 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Vodafone Idea Ltd decreased 1.88% and Persistent Systems Ltd lost 1.66% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went down 19.85 % over last one year compared to the 0.05% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has lost 1.6% over last one month compared to 3.59% fall in S&P BSE Tech index and 2.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 26882 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 67888 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 4045.5 on 18 Jan 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2926 on 26 Sep 2022.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)