Glenmark Pharma launches Bumetanide injection

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched Bumetanide injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) single-dose vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) multi-dose vials.

Bumetanide Injection is the generic version of Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL, of Validus Pharmaceuticals LLC.

According to IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending November 2022, the Bumex injection, 0.25 mg/mL market achieved annual sales of approximately $16.5 million.

Bumetanide is used to reduce extra fluid in the body (edema) caused by conditions such as congestive heart failure, liver disease, and kidney disease.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 179 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 46 ANDA's pending approval with the USFDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.

Vijay Raghavan, senior vice president, business development portfolio, product launch & strategy said, We are very pleased to bring to market a lower cost alternative to Bumex Injection, 0.25 mg/mL. This launch of Bumetanide Injection USP, 1 mg/4 mL (0.25 mg/mL) single-dose vials and 2.5 mg/10 mL (0.25 mg/mL) multi-dose vials affirms our commitment to Glenmark's continued focus on institutional business.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is primarily engaged in the business of development, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products.

On consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 1.1% to Rs 260.44 crore on 6% jump in net sales to Rs 3,312.49 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

The scrip advanced 0.56% to Rs 429.15 on the BSE.

