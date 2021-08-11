Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3342, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.05% in last one year as compared to a 43.47% gain in NIFTY and a 75.11% gain in the Nifty IT.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3342, up 0.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 16223.65. The Sensex is at 54378.3, down 0.32%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has added around 4.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31713.35, down 0.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.95 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 20.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3343.9, up 0.04% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up 48.05% in last one year as compared to a 43.47% gain in NIFTY and a 75.11% gain in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.22 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)