Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Hikal Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Siemens Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2021.

Hikal Ltd, Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd, Siemens Ltd and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 11 August 2021.

Dwarikesh Sugar Industries Ltd spiked 5.06% to Rs 66.4 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hikal Ltd soared 4.74% to Rs 614. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 70604 shares in the past one month.

Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd surged 4.17% to Rs 286. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 95849 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 46050 shares in the past one month.

Siemens Ltd advanced 3.87% to Rs 2139.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88384 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40302 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd added 3.38% to Rs 414.3. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.24 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)