Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3403.55, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% jump in NIFTY and a 14.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3403.55, up 0.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 18652.7. The Sensex is at 62756.06, up 0.12%. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has gained around 6.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30345.65, down 0.12% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 16.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3421.75, up 0.06% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is down 4.87% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% jump in NIFTY and a 14.45% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 32.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)