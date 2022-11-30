SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd spurts 0.46%, rises for fifth straight session

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 821.1, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 14.46% in last one year as compared to a 8.66% spurt in NIFTY and a 8.31% spurt in the Nifty Energy.

SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 821.1, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 18652.7. The Sensex is at 62756.06, up 0.12%. SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd has slipped around 0.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.76% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19231.45, up 0.02% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.46 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 823.95, up 0.28% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 36.45 based on TTM earnings ending September 22.

