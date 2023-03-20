Tata Consumer, Navin Fluorine, Torrent Pharma, Havells India in focus

Tata Consumer Products: The company has ceased negotiations with Bisleri with regard to a potential transaction and to confirm that the company has not entered into any definitive agreement or binding commitment on this matter.

Navin Fluorine International: The board of Navin Fluorine Advanced Sciences (NFASL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the company has approved a capital expenditure of Rs 450 crore for setting up a new 40,000 tonnes per annum hydrofluoric acid capacity at Dahej.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: The USFDA conducted Pre-Approval Inspection [PAI] of Oral-Oncology manufacturing facility at Bileshwarpura, Gujarat from 13 March 2023 to 17 March 2023. At the end of the inspection, it has issued a 'Form 483' with 1 observation, which is procedural in nature.

Havells India: The company has started commercial production of Air-Conditioners at its Sri-City plant, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh from 17 March 2023.

SKF India: The board of directors of the company has agreed to make an investment in M/s Cleanmax Taiyo Private Limited ('the Investee Company') by acquiring 2,600 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each equivalent to 26% of the total issued and paid-up share capital of the Investee Company.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL): RVNL emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) for composite contract package in connection with new BG Railway Line of HORC project. The cost of project is Rs. 1088.49 crore.

