Cipla, TVS Motor, RailTel Corporation in focus

Cipla: The company and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Cipla (EU), UK and Meditab Holdings, Mauritius, have entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Africa Capitalworks SSA 3 for sale of 51.18% stake held in Cipla Quality Chemical Industries (CQCIL), Uganda. Subsequent to the sale, CQCIL will cease to be a subsidiary of the company.

TVS Motor Company: The board of directors of the company approved the allotment of 12,500 Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Floating rate, Non-Convertible Debentures of the face value of Rs. 1 lakh each, aggregating to Rs. 125 crores, through private placement.

RailTel Corporation of India: The company has received the work order from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) for Supply, Installation, Integration, Testing and Commissioning of IT infrastructure in green field Data Centre at New Delhi and Bengaluru along with Training and Support amounting to Rs. 287.57 crore (including taxes).

PNC Infratech: PNC Infratech has been declared the L1 (Lowest) bidder for a Highway Project from Pachmon village to Anarbansalea village, 'Package 6' under Bharatmala Pariyojana in Bihar on Hybrid Annuity Mode from NHAI with a Bid Project Cost of Rs. 1260 crore.

Elgi Equipments: The company's wholly owned subsidiary Elgi Compressors USA Inc., USA has acquired 33.33% of the share capital of CS Industrial Services LLC. CS Industrial Services LLC will act as an exclusive dealer / distributor for Elgi Compressors USA Inc, forsale of ELGi branded compressors in Western New York region.

NBCC (India): The company said it secured a contract worth Rs 500 crore for construction of Government Medical College and Hospital at Karaikal in Puducherry.

