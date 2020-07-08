Chemfab Alkalis Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Precision Camshafts Ltd, Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd and ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 July 2020.

Chemfab Alkalis Ltd soared 13.82% to Rs 149.1 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2420 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1142 shares in the past one month.

Precision Camshafts Ltd surged 13.39% to Rs 34.3. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59652 shares in the past one month.

Kamat Hotels (India) Ltd spiked 11.76% to Rs 39.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36642 shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd exploded 11.35% to Rs 41.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.93 lakh shares in the past one month.

ISGEC Heavy Engineering Ltd spurt 10.25% to Rs 267.2. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45345 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19490 shares in the past one month.

