Tata Consumer Products Ltd gains for third straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 787.8, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% jump in NIFTY and a 13.89% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 787.8, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 15968.8. The Sensex is at 53504.88, up 0.17%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 8.67% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.75% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40897.3, up 0.96% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.57 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 12.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 790.35, up 2.88% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up 3.25% in last one year as compared to a 0.29% jump in NIFTY and a 13.89% jump in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 78.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)