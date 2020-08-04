Tata Consumer Products Ltd in demand

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 446.2, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 71.02% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% spurt in NIFTY and a 7.46% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30759.8, up 0.53% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 32.37 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 73.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

