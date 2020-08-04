APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 3.1%, rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1946, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 43.88% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% fall in NIFTY and a 10.61% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1946, up 3.1% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.46% on the day, quoting at 11050.15. The Sensex is at 37463.3, up 1.42%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 10.47% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2156.15, up 0.13% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39495 shares today, compared to the daily average of 63456 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 40.79 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)