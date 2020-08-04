Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd soars 1.55%, gains for fifth straight session

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 2770.15, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 66.01% in last one year as compared to a 1.73% jump in NIFTY and a 43.18% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

The PE of the stock is 45.58 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

