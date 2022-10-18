Tata Consumer Products Ltd spurts 0.92%, gains for fifth straight session

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 770.15, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 8.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% fall in NIFTY and a 8.77% fall in the Nifty Financial Services.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 770.15, up 0.92% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17476.55. The Sensex is at 58989.22, up 0.99%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has slipped around 2.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 43182.9, up 1.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.58 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 772.7, up 0.96% on the day. Tata Consumer Products Ltd is down 8.67% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% fall in NIFTY and a 8.77% fall in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 83.26 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)