Coforge Ltd up for fifth session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 3807.35, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 35.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% drop in NIFTY and a 23.75% drop in the Nifty FMCG.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3807.35, up 1.18% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17476.55. The Sensex is at 58989.22, up 0.99%. Coforge Ltd has risen around 17.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.53% in last one month and is currently quoting at 28019.1, up 0.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3748.05, up 1.7% on the day. Coforge Ltd is down 35.04% in last one year as compared to a 5.12% drop in NIFTY and a 23.75% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 37.77 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

