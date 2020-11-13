Tata Consumer Products Ltd stays supported

Tata Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 516.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.69% in last one year as compared to a 6.77% gain in NIFTY and a 0.41% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

Tata Consumer Products Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 516.2, up 1.46% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 12675.65. The Sensex is at 43283.62, down 0.17%. Tata Consumer Products Ltd has added around 5.39% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Tata Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 31240.2, up 0.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.98 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 48.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 517.95, up 1.45% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 69.37 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

