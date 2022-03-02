Sterlite Technologies launches end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution

-
ALSO READ
Volumes jump at Sterlite Technologies Ltd counter
Sterlite Technologies launches Accellus - its flagship solution for 5G network
Sterlite Tech launches 5G wireless solution
Sterlite Technologies consolidated net profit rises 80.84% in the September 2021 quarter
Volumes spurt at Sterlite Technologies Ltd counter
-
Sterlite Technologies announced the launch of industry's first end-to-end 5G Enterprise solution to address the growing demand for private 5G enterprise connectivity for campus, industrial and venue applications.
Unveiled at MWC 2022, where STL demonstrated its All-in 5G offerings, this 5G Enterprise solution will comprise Garuda, STL's O-RAN 5G indoor/outdoor small cells, CYRUS, Open Distributed Unit and Centralised Unit from ASOCS and VMware Edge Compute Stack as the virtualization layer and cloud management.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU