Chalet Hotels unveils rebranded The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake'

Chalet Hotels announced the upgrade and rebranding of its iconic hotel at Powai Lake to 'The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake' from the erstwhile 'The Renaissance Mumbai Convention Center Hotel'. The new brand was unveiled on the night of 01 March 2022.

Chalet Hotels which already houses global brands in association with Marriott International and Accor, fortifies its offerings with this newly renovated and upgraded Hotel.

The 600-room asset has undergone extensive upgradation over the past two years, to make it an aspirational choice for the new age traveller. The remodelled contemporary spaces include 'Mayouchi' a brand-new Japanese Tapas bar, 'Mumbai Express' a feel-good Deli, 'Nawab Saheb' a rejuvenated Indian restaurant, a relaxing spa, a state-of-the-art gym, a smart new lobby and stunning views of the lake front and the city skyline offering distinctive experiences.

