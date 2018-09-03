Tata Elxsi Ltd spurts 1.89%

The stock is quoting at Rs 1463, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Tata Ltd is up 69.37% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% spurt in and a 52.78% spurt in the IT index.

Tata Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1463, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11700. The Sensex is at 38710.68, up 0.17%. Tata Ltd has risen around 4.4% in last one month.

Meanwhile, index of which is a constituent, has risen around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15811.4, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.04 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1477, up 2.03% on the day. is up 69.37% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.78% spurt in the index.

The PE of the stock is 34.28 based on earnings ending June 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)