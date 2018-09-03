Tata Elxsi Ltd spurts 1.89%

The stock is quoting at Rs 1463, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. Tata Elxsi Ltd is up 69.37% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.78% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
Tata Elxsi Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1463, up 1.89% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 11700. The Sensex is at 38710.68, up 0.17%. Tata Elxsi Ltd has risen around 4.4% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Elxsi Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 9.22% in last one month and is currently quoting at 15811.4, up 0.89% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.04 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1477, up 2.03% on the day. Tata Elxsi Ltd is up 69.37% in last one year as compared to a 18.03% spurt in NIFTY and a 52.78% spurt in the Nifty IT index.
The PE of the stock is 34.28 based on TTM earnings ending June 18.
