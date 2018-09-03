Albert David Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Hikal Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd, Services Ltd and are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2018.

spiked 18.68% to Rs 731 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9836 shares in the past one month.

soared 13.44% to Rs 183.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

surged 12.18% to Rs 7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6432 shares in the past one month.

Services Ltd advanced 11.34% to Rs 235.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6541 shares in the past one month.

spurt 10.51% to Rs 181.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9738 shares in the past one month.

