Albert David Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
ALSO READ
HOV Services standalone net profit rises 3.13% in the June 2018 quarter
Merck Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Assam Company India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Shiva Mills Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group
Diligent Media Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 33.96 crore in the March 2018 quarter
-
Hikal Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd, HOV Services Ltd and Shreyans Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2018.
Hikal Ltd, Diligent Media Corporation Ltd, HOV Services Ltd and Shreyans Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 03 September 2018.
Albert David Ltd spiked 18.68% to Rs 731 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 83779 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9836 shares in the past one month.
Hikal Ltd soared 13.44% to Rs 183.1. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.27 lakh shares in the past one month.
Diligent Media Corporation Ltd surged 12.18% to Rs 7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27285 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6432 shares in the past one month.
HOV Services Ltd advanced 11.34% to Rs 235.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 16646 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6541 shares in the past one month.
Shreyans Industries Ltd spurt 10.51% to Rs 181.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 27206 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9738 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU