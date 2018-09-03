JUST IN
Strong market breadth
Business Standard

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Capital Market 

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd, Hindustan Construction Company Ltd, Trident Ltd and Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2018.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd spiked 12.30% to Rs 53.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.73 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 86772 shares in the past one month.

Mahindra CIE Automotive Ltd soared 7.31% to Rs 284. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.89 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Construction Company Ltd surged 6.97% to Rs 15.2. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 23.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Trident Ltd rose 6.88% to Rs 69.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.74 lakh shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd spurt 5.92% to Rs 820. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4994 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6972 shares in the past one month.

First Published: Mon, September 03 2018. 12:00 IST

