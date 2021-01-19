Premier Polyfilm Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd, Trident Texofab Ltd, Alok Industries Ltd and DCM Financial Services Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 19 January 2021.

Premier Polyfilm Ltd tumbled 11.01% to Rs 45.65 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 18764 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10983 shares in the past one month.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd crashed 8.41% to Rs 44.65. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40271 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11558 shares in the past one month.

Trident Texofab Ltd lost 8.22% to Rs 26.25. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 23765 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4307 shares in the past one month.

Alok Industries Ltd plummeted 5.71% to Rs 22.3. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 28.46 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34.06 lakh shares in the past one month.

DCM Financial Services Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 1.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 370 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1823 shares in the past one month.

