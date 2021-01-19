Borosil Renewables Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

-
ALSO READ
Quess Corp board approves disinvestment of subsidiary
Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 143.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Alembic Pharma gains as Rhizen Pharma, Curon sign deal for Tenalisib
Asian Granito India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.45 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Asian Granito India Ltd. Reports Consolidated Sales of Rs. 129.40 Crore in Q1FY21
-
Mastek Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2021.
Mastek Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2021.
Borosil Renewables Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 248.65 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.37 lakh shares in the past one month.
Mastek Ltd crashed 4.81% to Rs 1100.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24736 shares in the past one month.
Asian Granito India Ltd lost 2.35% to Rs 284.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41634 shares in the past one month.
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd shed 2.26% to Rs 1045.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14148 shares in the past one month.
Quess Corp Ltd fell 2.06% to Rs 575.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61707 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU