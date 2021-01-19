Borosil Renewables Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Mastek Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd and Quess Corp Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 19 January 2021.

Borosil Renewables Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 248.65 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.37 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mastek Ltd crashed 4.81% to Rs 1100.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24736 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd lost 2.35% to Rs 284.55. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28927 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41634 shares in the past one month.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd shed 2.26% to Rs 1045.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28155 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14148 shares in the past one month.

Quess Corp Ltd fell 2.06% to Rs 575.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5386 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61707 shares in the past one month.

