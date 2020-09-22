Amara Raja Batteries Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is quoting at Rs 715.8, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 0.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% slide in NIFTY and a 1.05% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 715.8, down 1.32% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 11199. The Sensex is at 37906.13, down 0.34%.Amara Raja Batteries Ltd has eased around 3.82% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Amara Raja Batteries Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7832.2, down 1.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 716.65, down 1.35% on the day. Amara Raja Batteries Ltd tumbled 0.31% in last one year as compared to a 3.46% slide in NIFTY and a 1.05% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 21.25 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)