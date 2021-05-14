Tata Motors board to mull fund raising on 18 May

On the same day, the board will also consider audited financial results the quarter and the financial year ended 31 March 2021.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the auto maker stated that its board on Tuesday, 18 May 2021, will consider a proposal for raising funds by way of issue of one or more instruments including convertible securities of any description or debt securities, through preferential issue, private placements, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof in the domestic and/or international markets.

The scrip slipped 3.22% to Rs 315.35 amid profit booking. The stock gained 12.61% in the past six sessions to end at Rs 325.85 on Tuesday (12 May 2021), from its recent closing low of Rs 289.35 recorded on 4 May 2021.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 69.05% while the benchmark Sensex has added 1.64% during the same period.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit surged 64.9% to Rs 3,222.21 crore on 5.4% rise in net sales to Rs 74,878.98 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)