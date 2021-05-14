Kennametal India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

-
-
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd, Hester Biosciences Ltd, Omaxe Ltd and TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 14 May 2021.
Kennametal India Ltd soared 16.58% to Rs 1209.6 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 12568 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 452 shares in the past one month.
H.G. Infra Engineering Ltd spiked 13.40% to Rs 331.4. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 80576 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8979 shares in the past one month.
Hester Biosciences Ltd surged 12.78% to Rs 2497.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24825 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2580 shares in the past one month.
Omaxe Ltd exploded 12.75% to Rs 83.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 62996 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5435 shares in the past one month.
TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd spurt 10.29% to Rs 559.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 17783 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 27737 shares in the past one month.
