Tata Motors drops after poor JLR sales

lost 3.04% at Rs 183.45 at 11:31 IST on BSE after dropped 4.1% to 38,288 vehicles in February 2019 over in February 2018.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 7 March 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 13.55 points, or 0.04% to 36,711.87

On the BSE, 10.10 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 19.40 lakh shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 188.30 and hit a low of Rs 182.05 so far during the day.

in February 2019 were 38,288 vehicles, down 4.1% compared to February last year. Strong sales of I-PACE, E-PACE, refreshed and Sport were offset by overall weak customer demand in as well as the run out of the old Evoque, with sales of the all new Evoque expected to ramp up over the coming months.

were up significantly in (25.4%), UK (11 .3%) and modestly higher in (1.1 %) but weaker market conditions continued to weigh on sales in (down 47.6%).

Jaguar retail sales in February were 12,235 vehicles, up 5.8% year-on-year reflecting increased sales of E-PACE and the all-electric I-PACE. retailed 26,053 vehicles in February, down 8.1% year-on-year as strong sales of the refreshed Range Rover and were more than offset by the run out of the Evoque and lower sales of other models primarily impacted by the weaker conditions in

reported consolidated net loss of Rs 26992.54 crore in Q3 December 2018 as compared to net profit of Rs 1198.63 crore in Q3 December 2017. Total income rose 4.37% to Rs 77582.71 crore in Q3 December 2018 over Q3 December 2017.

is a leading global of cars, utility vehicles, buses, trucks and defence vehicles.

