JLR launches new Discovery Sport Landmark Edition at Rs 53.77 lakh

Tata Motors-owned Monday launched its 2019 edition of Land Discovery Sport Landmark Edition in priced at Rs 53.77 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Landmark Edition is powered by the 2-litre Ingenium diesel, said in a statement.

It comes with new features such as Carpathian Grey contrast roof and sporty bumper.

"This special edition variant introduces remarkable features to the vehicle that fortify its exceptional capability, versatility and spirit of adventure," & Managing Direct said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)