Tata Motors gains on plan to hike CV prices by upto 5%

-
ALSO READ
UNO Minda gains on signing technical license agreement with Korea-based Ascentec
Indices trade with minor cuts, auto stocks decline
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility completes acquisition of Ford India's Sanand plant
Mahindra CIE tumbles on large volumes; holds 200-day SMA
Benchmarks trade with modest losses; Nifty below 17,150
-
Tata Motors rose 1.02% to Rs 416.60 after the auto major announced that it will be implementing a price increase of up to 5% on its commercial vehicles (CV) starting from 1 April 2023.
The decision to increase prices is a result of the company's efforts to comply with the more stringent BS6 phase II emission norms, the auto maker said.
As Tata Motors transitions its entire vehicle portfolio to meet these standards, customers and fleet owners can expect a range of cleaner, greener, and technologically superior offerings that deliver higher benefits and lower total cost of ownership.
The price hike will be applied across the entire range of commercial vehicles, with the exact amount varying according to the individual model and variant, the company stated.
Tata Motors, part of the Tata group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks and buses.
The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 2,957.71 crore in Q3 FY23 as compared with net loss of Rs 1,516.14 crore in Q3 FY22. Total revenue from operations increased by 22.5% YoY to Rs 88,488.59 crore during the quarter.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU