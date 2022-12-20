HDFC, Dabur India, IRB Infra, NBCC in focus

HDFC: HDFC announced increase in its Retail Prime Lending Rate (RPLR) on Housing loans, on which its Adjustable Rate Home Loans (ARHL) are benchmarked, by 35 basis points, with effect from 20 December 2022.

Dabur India: Promoters are reportedly likely to sell shares worth Rs 800 crore via block deals today.

IRB Infrastructure Developers: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 4 January 2023, to consider, a proposal for of sub-division/split of existing equity shares.

NBCC (India): NBCC (India) has been awarded with the work of 'Construction of new multistoried quarter complex consisting of 100 nos. of quarters by demolishing the existing 224 nos. quarters at Bhoinager, Bhubaneswar' by Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) for a total value of Rs. 69.3 crore (Exclusive of GST).

Just Dial: Just Dial said that Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), the promoter of the company intends to sell equity shares of the company for the purpose of complying with the requirements of minimum public shareholding. RRVL shall be undertaking a sale of 16,86,119 equity shares constituting 2.00% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company. RRVL intends to complete the sale of the shares within a period of 8 trading days beginning 21 December 2022.

Ipca Laboratories: The company has acquired further 6.53% of the paid-up equity share capital of M/s. Trophic Wellness Private Ltd. (TWPL), a company engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing several SKUs of Neutraceuticals under the brand name Nutricharge

