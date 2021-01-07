Maruti Suzuki, Lupin, Dixon Technologies in spotlight

Maruti Suzuki India said total production increased to 1.55 lakh vehicles in December 2020, from 1.15 lakh vehicles in December 2019.

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Bactrim Oral Suspension, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.

Dixon Technologies (India) has entered into an agreement with Imagine Marketing Private ('boAt') for Manufacturing of Twin wireless speakers. The manufacturing will take place from the company's manufacturing facility located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Shares of Wendt (India) will be in focus. Carborundum Universal and Wendt GmBH (the Sellers) propose to sell up to an aggregate of 94,704 equity shares of Wendt (India) (representing 4.74% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital) on January 07, 2021 and on January 08, 2021. The floor price for the sale is Rs 2,200 per share.

Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's leading Heli Operator and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) player, Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the U.S.

