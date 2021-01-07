Maruti Suzuki, Lupin, Dixon Technologies in spotlight

-
ALSO READ
Lupin receives USFDA approval for Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP
Maruti Suzuki announces price hike
Maruti Suzuki India records 18.9% growth in October sales
Maruti Suzuki rises after Oct sales jump 19% YoY
Maruti Suzuki gains after total sales rise 17% YoY in August
-
Maruti Suzuki India said total production increased to 1.55 lakh vehicles in December 2020, from 1.15 lakh vehicles in December 2019.
Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Sulfamethoxazole and Trimethoprim Oral Suspension USP, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Bactrim Oral Suspension, 200 mg/40 mg per 5 mL, of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Inc.
Dixon Technologies (India) has entered into an agreement with Imagine Marketing Private ('boAt') for Manufacturing of Twin wireless speakers. The manufacturing will take place from the company's manufacturing facility located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
Shares of Wendt (India) will be in focus. Carborundum Universal and Wendt GmBH (the Sellers) propose to sell up to an aggregate of 94,704 equity shares of Wendt (India) (representing 4.74% of the total issued and paid-up Equity Share capital) on January 07, 2021 and on January 08, 2021. The floor price for the sale is Rs 2,200 per share.
Ramco Systems announced that it will implement its Aviation M&E MRO Suite v5.8 for America's leading Heli Operator and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) player, Construction Helicopters Inc. (CHI Aviation), part of Heligroup Inc. and its four operating and three asset-holding entities in the U.S.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU