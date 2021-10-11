Tata Motors Ltd sees massive buying

Tata Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 419.75, up 9.61% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 208.87% in last one year as compared to a 51.14% jump in NIFTY and a 41.13% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tata Motors Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 12.99% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11079.35, up 3.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 867.44 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 388.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

