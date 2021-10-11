Bandhan Bank tumbles on profit selling

Bandhan Bank fell 3.92% to Rs 332 on profit booking after recent steep gains.

Shares of Bandhan Bank surged 22.21% in the past six trading sessions to settle at Rs 345.55 on 8 October 2021 from its recent closing low of Rs 282.75 on 30 September 2021.

The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 430.25 on 11 December 2020. It has surged 27.99% from its 52-week low of Rs 259.40 hit on 25 August 2021. In the past one month, the stock has climbed 17.26% compared with 3.58% rise in the Sensex.

The private sector lender on Friday (8 October 2021) said its collection efficiency improved to 90% at the end September 2021 from 80% three months back.

Bandhan Bank's repayment collection from Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) microfinance vertical also improved to 86% at the end September 2021 from 72% as on June 2021.

The bank's loans & advances rose 7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 81,668 crore as on 30 September 2021. Total deposits jumped 24% to Rs 81,898 crore in the same period.

Loans & advances as on 30 September 2021 are before considering write-offs, if any, the bank said.

Retail deposits (including CASA) rose 35% YoY to Rs 68,787 crore as on 30 September 2021. CASA ratio stood at 44.6% as on 30 September 2021 compared with 42.9% as on 30 June 2021 and 38.2% as on 30 September 2020.

Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) as on 30 September 2021 stood at 139%.

The bank's standalone net profit dropped 32.1% to Rs 373.08 crore on 15.8% rise in total income to Rs 3,943.37 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.

Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. It has 5,612 banking outlets spread across 34 out of 36 states and union territories in India.

