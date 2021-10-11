Bandhan Bank tumbles on profit selling

Bandhan Bank fell 3.92% to Rs 332 on profit booking after recent steep gains.Shares of Bandhan Bank surged 22.21% in the past six trading sessions to settle at Rs 345.55 on 8 October 2021 from its recent closing low of Rs 282.75 on 30 September 2021.
The counter hit a 52-week high of Rs 430.25 on 11 December 2020. It has surged 27.99% from its 52-week low of Rs 259.40 hit on 25 August 2021. In the past one month, the stock has climbed 17.26% compared with 3.58% rise in the Sensex.
The private sector lender on Friday (8 October 2021) said its collection efficiency improved to 90% at the end September 2021 from 80% three months back.
Bandhan Bank's repayment collection from Emerging Entrepreneurs Business (EEB) microfinance vertical also improved to 86% at the end September 2021 from 72% as on June 2021.
The bank's loans & advances rose 7% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 81,668 crore as on 30 September 2021. Total deposits jumped 24% to Rs 81,898 crore in the same period.
Loans & advances as on 30 September 2021 are before considering write-offs, if any, the bank said.
Retail deposits (including CASA) rose 35% YoY to Rs 68,787 crore as on 30 September 2021. CASA ratio stood at 44.6% as on 30 September 2021 compared with 42.9% as on 30 June 2021 and 38.2% as on 30 September 2020.
Liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) as on 30 September 2021 stood at 139%.
The bank's standalone net profit dropped 32.1% to Rs 373.08 crore on 15.8% rise in total income to Rs 3,943.37 crore in Q1 June 2021 over Q1 June 2020.
Bandhan Bank operates as a commercial bank. It has 5,612 banking outlets spread across 34 out of 36 states and union territories in India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU