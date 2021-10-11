Ujaas Energy Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd, Aban Offshore Ltd, Websol Energy System Ltd and Country Condos Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 October 2021.

Ujaas Energy Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 3.6 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Electric Company Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 28.2. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 91309 shares in the past one month.

Aban Offshore Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 69.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.92 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 81224 shares in the past one month.

Websol Energy System Ltd jumped 19.12% to Rs 78.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.67 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84388 shares in the past one month.

Country Condos Ltd gained 18.44% to Rs 4.24. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5.15 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38871 shares in the past one month.

