Tata Motors Ltd spikes 5.48%

Ltd is quoting at Rs 186.55, up 5.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.96% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% gain in and a 21.92% gain in the Auto index.

Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 186.55, up 5.48% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is up around 2.8% on the day, quoting at 11727. The Sensex is at 39040.78, up 2.93%. Ltd has dropped around 20.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, of which is a constituent, has dropped around 4.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8085.75, up 3.64% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 163.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 280.06 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 187.9, up 6.13% on the day. is down 36.96% in last one year as compared to a 11.51% gain in NIFTY and a 21.92% gain in the

The PE of the stock is 20.94 based on earnings ending December 18.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)