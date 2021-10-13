Tata Motors-DVR leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Tata Power Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2021.

Tata Motors Ltd, Tata Chemicals Ltd, Tata Investment Corporation Ltd and Tata Power Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 October 2021.

Tata Motors-DVR soared 20.00% to Rs 237.3 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.98 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Motors Ltd spiked 17.55% to Rs 494.65. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 50.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.05 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Chemicals Ltd surged 16.43% to Rs 1129.8. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 5.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tata Investment Corporation Ltd spurt 14.84% to Rs 1679.65. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88165 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 16473 shares in the past one month.

Tata Power Company Ltd added 13.18% to Rs 221.6. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 142.7 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)